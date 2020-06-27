Taylor Swift Calls Out the US Census
Like a good citizen, Taylor Swift filled out her Census. But the singer/songwriter also took issue with this decade’s actual form, and how it’s written.
Speaking from the virtual video stream for Pride Live’s third annual Stonewall Day, Swift slammed the federal document, for not doing much in the way of inclusivity: “I got my census the other day and there were two choices for gender, there was male and female. And that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people.”
Swift then urged viewers to vote – and to choose candidates who are “people who care about all communities.”