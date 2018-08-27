Taylor Swift Brings Out Tim McGraw and Faith Hill During Nashville Show
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 6:52 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour stopped in Nashville on Saturday night.
While singing her song “Tim McGraw” the real Tim McGraw came out on stage along with his wife, Faith Hill to sing it with her. She stopped during her show performance to thank Nashville. She said, how do you say thank you to the city of Nashville? This is the city where I learned how to write songs. Every single thing I do, I learned in Nashville.
To date, her tour has made $191 million. This breaks the record she set for highest grossing U.S. tour by a woman. Here’s the full story from TMZ

