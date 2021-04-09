      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift and Keith Urban spin country storytelling with pop sensibility on “That’s When”

Apr 9, 2021 @ 3:00pm

ABC

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded Fearless album arrived on Friday, and with it came six “From the Vault” songs that nearly made the original track list. One of those, “That’s When,” got an extra twist this time around, when Taylor tapped country superstar Keith Urban to be her duet partner.

The song delivers classic country storytelling, re-tooled with a pop sensibility. Keith and Taylor play opposite sides of a tumultuous relationship and breakup, but each ultimately admits they’re hoping for reconciliation.

It’s not the first time the two stars have teamed up. Not only was a young Taylor the opening act for Keith’s tour in 2009, but they later both contributed vocals to Tim McGraw’s hit 2013 single, “Highway Don’t Care.”

Elsewhere on her “From the Vault” collection, Taylor found another country collaborator in Maren Morris, who provides backing vocals on “You All Over Me.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Cooking Is a Top American Turn-On
Travis Tritt Offers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Some Marriage Advice (He's a 3-Timer, Like Blake)
18-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Joliet
Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock And Sam Williams Join Hank Williams Jr For Surprise Performance
Paranormal Tours rise again at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.