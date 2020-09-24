Taylor Momsen performs piano version of The Pretty Reckless’ “House on a Hill”
Jeff Hahne/Getty ImagesThe Pretty Reckless has shared a piano version of the band’s song, “House on a Hill.”
Frontwoman Taylor Momsen performed the track for Grammy.com‘s “Press Play” series. Video of her rendition, which is raising money for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity foundation, is streaming now via YouTube.
“House on a Hill” originally appears on The Pretty Reckless’ 2014 album, Going to Hell.
Meanwhile, a new Pretty Reckless record, called Death By Rock and Roll, is due out in 2021. The band dropped the album’s title track this past May.
By Josh Johnson
