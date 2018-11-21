Taylor isn’t singin’ country nowadays, but still doing very well
By Carol McGowan
|
Nov 21, 2018 @ 5:48 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Katy Perry is this year’s highest paid woman in music.  The pop star topped Forbes’ annual list with 83 million dollars, which she raked in from her year-long world tour, and from her role as a judge on American Idol.  Taylor Swift comes in second with 80 million earned from her Reputation album and world tour.  Beyonce is third with 60 million from her and rapper Jay-Z’s joint album and tour, and from her performance at Coachella.  Pink follows with 52 million, then Lady Gaga with 50 million.  The rest of the list includes Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Helene Fischer, Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New In Theaters this week! How Thanksgiving was ruined for Brad Paisley! Safety tips for travel and Metra information for today’s getaway Your Old Pyrex Dishes Could Be Worth Big Bucks Black Friday Deals David’s Bridal files for Bankruptcy protection
Comments