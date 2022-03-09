Tax Survey!

A new survey by Wallethub reveals that 44 million Americans will be late paying their taxes this year. Other findings:
– 48% of Americans think their neighbors cheat on their taxes
– 66% of Americans think the current tax rate is too high
– 81% of Americans think the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely
– 38% of Americans would get an IRS tattoo for a tax-free future
– 20% of Americans would take a vow of celibacy for a tax-free future
– 56% of people like their in-laws more than the IRS
– 46% of people like cold showers more than the IRS
– 40% of people like traffic jams more than the IRS
– 36% of people like snakes and spiders more than the IRS
– 19% of people would rather spend a night in jail than pay their taxes
– 17% of people would rather swim with sharks than pay taxes
– 15% of people would rather drink expired milk than pay taxes