Tax Day Freebies
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 8:34 AM

Filing taxes can be stressful, but one way to unwind is to cash in on some major deals on Tax Day. Several businesses around the country are rewarding tax-payers with free treats, discounted meals and even free massages. Planet Fitness is offering free massages for members and non-members at over 17-hundred locations. Applebee’s is featuring a one-dollar strawberry margarita at participating locations. Office Depot and Office Max are offering to shred up to five-pounds of documents for free. And you can get a free small frozen yogurt at Bananas Smoothies and Frozen Yogurt locations.

It’s not just food that is being discounted, here are some travel discounts from Forbes as well.

