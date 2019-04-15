Tax Day Freebies

Filing taxes can be stressful, but one way to unwind is to cash in on some major deals on Tax Day. Several businesses around the country are rewarding tax-payers with free treats, discounted meals and even free massages. Planet Fitness is offering free massages for members and non-members at over 17-hundred locations. Applebee’s is featuring a one-dollar strawberry margarita at participating locations. Office Depot and Office Max are offering to shred up to five-pounds of documents for free. And you can get a free small frozen yogurt at Bananas Smoothies and Frozen Yogurt locations.

It’s not just food that is being discounted, here are some travel discounts from Forbes as well.