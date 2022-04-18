      Weather Alert

Taste of Winter Monday Morning

Apr 18, 2022 @ 5:16am

A fast moving weather system will bring a round of wet snow,  with rain Sunday night into early Monday.
The wet snow could fall heavily at times and cause periods of sharply reduced visibility.
While the temperatures will be primarily above freezing, the snow occurring at night and before the strong April sun’s effects Monday morning could result in slush on some roads outside of downtown Chicago, especially on less traveled roads and on bridges and overpasses.
An accumulation of up to 1″ is forecast, mainly near and north of I-88.
