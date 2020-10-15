Targeted Shooting Romeoville Under Investigation
WJOL has learned of a shooting in the village of Romeoville on Wednesday night.
It was at 6:00pm that a shooting occurred at the Highpoint Friendship Community Center in the Highpoint Subdivision. One male was shot multiple times and may have even exchanged gunfire with two other suspects. Police believe that this is a targeted shooting and the victim was taken to Bolingbrook Hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Police do not believe that this is connected to a bank robbery in Romeoville earlier in the day but are talking to Crest Hill Police about an incident in that city that may be related to their shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 815 886 7129.