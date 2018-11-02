Target Unveils “Skip-The-Line” Tech For Black Friday

Target is implementing technology on Black Friday that is being touted as a “game changer.” I’d go as far as to call it a family saver as well. While many stores will open their doors to shoppers on Thanksgiving evening, bargain hunters will be able to get back to their families sooner thanks to the retail giant’s new “skip-the-line” feature.

Target employees, armed with handheld scanners, will ring up purchases and take credit card payments right from the carts, allowing customers to avoid the inevitable giant lineups at the register.

Extra team members will be stationed in the electronics department, as the company knows that is generally the busiest part of the store on Black Friday. Here’s more from Fox 8 Cleveland.