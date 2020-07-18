      Weather Alert

Target to Require Face Masks in Stores Starting August 1st

Jul 18, 2020 @ 10:41am

Target is joining the long list of major retailers to make masks mandated to enter their store starting August 1st.  CVS will require masks starting on Monday.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics