Target to Require Face Masks in Stores Starting August 1st

Target is joining the long list of major retailers to make masks mandated to enter their store starting August 1st. CVS will require masks starting on Monday.
Target and CVS Health join the list of large retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. Target’s face mask policy will go into effect Aug. 1, and all CVS stores will begin requiring them on Monday. https://t.co/19R0Dpymdh
