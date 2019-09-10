Target Now Hiring 200 New Employees at Joliet Warehouse
Target plans to create 200 new jobs in the Joliet area over the next year, adding to the nearly 800 team members working at nearby Target stores. According to the Joliet Patch, Target is now hiring warehouse workers, operations managers and clerical staff to work at the center, which is located at 3300 Channahon Road in Joliet. The 1.2 million-square-foot facility will begin operations in November. Read more from the Joliet Patch here.