      Weather Alert

Target Now Hiring 200 New Employees at Joliet Warehouse

Sep 10, 2019 @ 7:25am
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Target plans to create 200 new jobs in the Joliet area over the next year, adding to the nearly 800 team members working at nearby Target stores. According to the Joliet Patch, Target is now hiring warehouse workers, operations managers and clerical staff to work at the center, which is located at 3300 Channahon Road in Joliet. The 1.2 million-square-foot facility will begin operations in November. Read more from the Joliet Patch here.

TAGS
Target Hiring Target Joliet Warehouse
Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
WCCQ On Demand
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List