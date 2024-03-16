Target Changes Its Self-Checkout – Here’s WHY

There’s a pretty sad reason why Target will be limiting its self-checkout services, soon.

The self-checkout lanes will only be reserved for customers with 10 items or less.

The decision comes as theft increased with the more frequent use of self-checkout, especially for larger orders. They’re harder to supervise without a lot of staff, apparently, even with cameras.

Customers with more than 10 items will soon be required to checkout with a human cashier.

How often do you use self-checkout?