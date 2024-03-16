98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Target Changes Its Self-Checkout – Here’s WHY

March 16, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
Target Changes Its Self-Checkout – Here’s WHY
Target shopping cart checkout purse cash register – Maura Myles Image

There’s a pretty sad reason why Target will be limiting its self-checkout services, soon.

The self-checkout lanes will only be reserved for customers with 10 items or less.

The decision comes as theft increased with the more frequent use of self-checkout, especially for larger orders.  They’re harder to supervise without a lot of staff, apparently, even with cameras.

Customers with more than 10 items will soon be required to checkout with a human cashier.

How often do you use self-checkout?

More about:
#10ItemsOrLess
#LossPrevention
#Self-Checkout
#Theft
Target

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...

Recent Posts