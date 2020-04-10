Taraji P. Henson offers virtual therapy to black communities affected by COVID-19

Michael Lavine/FOXFollowing Tyler Perry’s efforts to support black communities, actress Taraji P. Henson is offering mental health services to “under-served communities experiencing life-changing events related to, or triggered by, the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Through her “virtual therapy,” Henson plans to offer affordable services to those battling with their mental health due to the global pandemic that has millions stuck at home, away from their loved ones. The campaign will focus on unemployment, social distancing, sudden loss and other life-changing stressors recently placed on the black communities.
“I know, I get it. It’s a lot and anxiety and stress build up quickly with so many changes every day,” Henson said. “If you’re anything like me you need someone to lean on, to talk to, to help manage your anxiety.”
The Empire star launched the campaign on Instagram, while shedding light on the stigma around mental health and black communities, encouraging her followers to use her free services to combat their mental health concerns.
Henson continued, “In the African American community, we’ve been taught to tough it out, hide our suffering, but this is something none of us have ever experienced, and no one should suffer in silence.”
The campaign will launch April 15th, through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her father who struggled with his mental health after serving in the Vietnam War.
“Remember it’s ok to not be ok,” she concluded the video. “Stay safe.”
