Tanya Tucker’s taking the Ryman stage

Newly announced 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker will be performing at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on June 3 and 4.

“The Ryman is the Mother Church of Country Music,” Tanya says. “It’s my favorite place in the World to play! But this time it’s not just one show…it’s Two!! I’m more than excited to be performing June 3 and 4. And I bet they’ll be a few surprises!! Tanya Mother Tucker is coming to the Mother Church and I can’t wait!!!”

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. CT on Tanya’s website, with a presale starting April 5 at 10 a.m. CT.

The “Delta Dawn” hitmaker will be announcing more tour dates soon.

