Tanya Tucker’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’

December 4, 2022 9:49AM CST
Tanya Tucker is finally having her dreams come true with her starring role in “A Nashville Country Christmas.” Tucker plays an actress filming a Christmas special and when the production overwhelms her she goes home to her grandmother’s Tennessee farm to reconnect with family.  “I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season,” Tucker told The Boot.  Tucker acted as “Caroline” in the 1981 film, Hard Country, and appeared on Fox’s country music drama, Monarch, earlier this year.

