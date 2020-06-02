Tanya Tucker, will kick off the 2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance.
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
The 2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance is presented by The Academy of Country Music’s charitable arm ACM Lifting Lives, CMT, GLAAD and country music star and philanthropist Ty Herndon. Produced by Herndon’s newly formed charitable foundation, The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the event will be co-hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth and CMT’s Cody Alan, who has hosted the event alongside Herndon since 2017. GLAAD and ACM Lifting Lives are the beneficiaries of event proceeds.
The event will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and at www.F4LA.org/concert, with additional appearances and performances to be announced.