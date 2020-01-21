Tanya Tucker To Perform On Grammy Awards
Tanya Tucker is set to perform on the upcoming Grammy Awards, and she’ll be joined by Brandi Carlile, who co-produced and co-wrote several of the songs on Tanya’s Grammy-nominated album, While I’m Livin’.
Tanya shared the news on social media yesterday writing, “I wanted you to be the first to know! I’ll be performing at the #GRAMMYs this year with a whole line up of amazing artists, including one of my favorite people in the whole world, @BrandiCarlile!”
Tanya is the most-nominated country artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards, with nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Song of the Year. The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (Jan. 26th) in Los Angeles. The show will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.