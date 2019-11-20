Tanya Tucker says she’s enjoying a mimosa to celebrate her four Grammy nods
ABC / Image Group LAWhen the Grammy nominees list was announced on Wednesday morning, Tanya Tucker led the pack for country nominees, in a turn of events that seemed to surprise even her! She’s up for four awards, three of which are for her song, “Bring My Flowers Now,” and is also in the running for Best Country Album for 2019’s While I’m Livin’.
“I really can’t believe it!” Tanya wrote on Instagram, going on to thank the recording academy as well as all the people who helped her make her new record. “Now I’m gonna enjoy my mimosa and let this all sink in!”
While I’m Livin’ was produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile, two artists who are staunch, longtime fans of Tanya. Brandi co-wrote many of the songs on the new project, including “Bring My Flowers Now.”
“I always knew you could do it! Yes I know I’m yelling,” Brandi commented in all caps on Tanya’s Instagram post. On her own account, Brandi uploaded an Instagram Story in celebration of the nomination, writing “Yes! Yes! Yes!”
Tanya has been nominated for Grammys several times throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, but if she wins in 2020, it’ll be her first trophy. While I’m Livin’ is her first album of original music since 2002, when she released a self-titled project.
