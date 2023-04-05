Tanya Tucker Is Dropping a New Album

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 02: Grammy awarded singer Tanya Tucker is seen on the Mansion Entertainment Group The Heart and Soul of Family Entertainment float at the134th Rose Parade on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, California. It takes about 7,000 hours and more than 500,000 flowers and other natural materials to decorate one float for the 5 1/2-mile parade through Pasadena, California. Watched by hundreds of thousands and televised to tens of millions of people, the Tournament of Roses Parade began in 1890 and in 1902, the Rose Bowl college football game was added to the days events to help fund the parade. Traditionally, the parade is held on New Year’s Day except when it falls on a Sunday, a long-standing rule to prevent frightening horses outside of churches along the parade route and disrupting services. This year, it will occur on Monday, January 2. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Tanya Tucker won’t let being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame slow her down.

The legendary singer is preparing to release a new album, Sweet Western Sound.

Kindness, the lead track from the album, was released on Wednesday.

You can add the full album to your playlist on June 2.

I’ve listened to “Kindness” and think it’s classic Tanya. What do you think of it?