Tanya Tucker, Dan & Shay Country Winners @ Last Night’s Grammy’s
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
the Grammy Awards, went down Sunday night in L.A. at the Staples Center airing live on CBS, with Alicia Keys hosting for the second year running. The non-televised portion 62nd Grammy Awards began with a moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.
Going in, Lizzo led the nominations with eight, including Record, Album and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were nominated six times; Eilish, now 18, was 17 when the nominations were announced, making her the youngest artist in Grammys history to get nods in all four major categories at the same time.
Eilish swept the show. She took home Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album. Her brother Finneas won Producer of the Year for his work with her.
In the Country Category, Tanya Tucker lead the way with 2 wins; for
Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
Best Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay