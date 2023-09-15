TANYA TUCKER CANCELS NEW YORK SHOW

Tanya Tucker canceled her Thursday (September 14th) night appearance at SummerStage in New York, NY as she continues to recover from a medical procedure.

The venue announced, “Tanya is recovering from a medical procedure on her neck and while she was hoping to be further along in her recovery process, her biggest priority is taking care of her health so she can put on the best show possible for her fans. We wish Tanya a quick recovery and are sending her all of our well wishes.”

