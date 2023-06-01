98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tanya, Jo Dee, Josh and Tracy set for the big stage at CMA Fest

June 1, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Country Music Association

Jo Dee MessinaTanya TuckerJosh Turner and Tracy Lawrence have all been added to the main stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest 2023.

King Calaway will kick off the nightly festivities on the big stage with the national anthem on Thursday, June 8. You can check out the full lineup for the shows, which run through Sunday, June 11, at CMAfest.com.

Four-night passes, as well as single-night tickets, are still available online for the 50th anniversary of the country music festival formerly known as Fan Fair. 

