Tanner Adell Talks Touring, Luke Combs and CMT’s Next Women of Country

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 23: Tanner Adellperforms onstage for CMT Next Women of Country: Class of 2024 at City Winery Nashville on January 23, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Tanner Adell is such a fan of Luke Combs that she wrote an encouraging song for those who aren’t represented due to their skin color or body shape.

“It’s meant to be a love letter to girls with insecurities,” Adell said of the track from her “Buckle Bunny Deluxe” collection.

Adell moved to Nashville two years ago from California and Wyoming and is a member of CMT’s 2024 Next Women of Country class. She grew up watching the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on CMT and thinks the network showcases women’s talent well.

“I’ve watched and loved and admired the voices of women in country music for so long. To be here and considered one of them is a dream come true,” Adell said of being included in CMT’s Next Women of Country.

Who were your country “she-ros” growing up?