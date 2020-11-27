LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Roy in the Morning
Maura Myles
Bossman
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Can You Survive This Podcast?
That Mom Life
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance Podcast
WATCH
Roy’s Ramblings
Backstage with Bossman
The Country Rundown
Coffee Talk with Bossman
Stupid Criminals
WIN
Football for Fuel
Prize Vault
Morning Mindtwister
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
Football for Fuel Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
NASCAR Live
Country Dancing
Pet Care Clinics
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Community Event
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Local News
Tanker Carrying Cooking Oil Causes Thanksgiving Day Delay
Nov 27, 2020 @ 12:43pm
Illinois State Police are sharing details after a tanker hauling cooking oil overturned on Interstate 55 causing a massive delay on Thanksgiving. The truck struck the Black Road bridge support and overturned on its side across all lanes of traffic. There was no spill or hazmat and no injuries have been reported. All lanes were down for several hours while traffic was being diverted northbound off at US Route 52.
Popular Posts
Light a Mashed Potato-Scented Candle? Yep. Dee-Lish. [And No-Cal]
Turkey Day Traditions - Only a Little Different - CDC Releases Thanksgiving Guidelines
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: The Germiest Surfaces at the Grocery Store? THESE.
Hal Ketchum, “Small Town Saturday Night” Singer, Dead at 67
Tim McGraw Lets Faith Hill Run the Show on Thanksgiving
Recent Posts
Tanker Carrying Cooking Oil Causes Thanksgiving Day Delay
1 hour ago
Coronavirus live updates: US virus cases may be about 8 times higher than reported
2 hours ago
Denver Broncos the latest NFL team hampered by coronavirus
2 hours ago
Today's Country and the Legends
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Roy in the Morning
Maura Myles
Bossman
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Can You Survive This Podcast?
That Mom Life
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance Podcast
WATCH
Roy’s Ramblings
Backstage with Bossman
The Country Rundown
Coffee Talk with Bossman
Stupid Criminals
WIN
Football for Fuel
Prize Vault
Morning Mindtwister
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
Football for Fuel Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
NASCAR Live
Country Dancing
Pet Care Clinics
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Community Event
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL