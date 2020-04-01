Tank reveals the truth about TGT’s horrible 2013 performance of “I Need”

Atlantic RecordsIn addition to the release of his new While You Wait EP, Tank is also whetting fans’ appetites on social media, with his “Tank’s Tales.” On the latest episode, the R&B General reflected on his short time in R&B supergroup TGT and their horrible 2013 performance.
“Alright, so I was part of this group called TGT. Y’all might have heard of us, we were together for a hot minute. Put out one album, broke up and don’t like each other. Alright, we do like each other — but you get the point,” he started the four-minute video.
TGT — comprised of Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank — releasing one album, 2013’s Three Kings, which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. Ginuwine left the group in 2015, following an argument with Tyrese and a back-and-forth battle with Tank on social media.
In the video, Tank criticized the group’s performance of their single, “I Need” on The Couch morning TV show. He said Tyrese called him just two days prior with the crazy idea of performing the song on the show at 6 o’clock in the morning.
During the performance, fans noticed Ginuwine seemed incoherent and Tyrese looked tired; they were singing the wrong words and throwing off the performance for viewers at home.
Despite rumors of drug use from Bossip and other outlets, Tank insists the only thing Ginuwine had was a “5-hour energy [drink] coming out of his neck and his eyes, oh my God.”
Tank signed off with, “I don’t have no more today. This Tank Tales. This [mess] really happened.”
No word on whether or not the group will get back together, but there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings: Tank tagged both Ginuwine and Tyrese, so we’ll wait for their reactions.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.