Tamera Mowry-Housley reportedly “blindsided” The Real hosts with decision to quit
Tasia Wells/WireImageOn Monday, Tamera Mowry-Housley announced that she was leaving The Real which apparently came as a shock to not only fans but to her co-hosts as well.
On Thursday, an insider shared with HollywoodLife that Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton were not expecting the move and stated, “The rest of the girls were blindsided.”
“It wasn’t an easy decision to make and she loves her co-stars,” the source continued, adding that only Loni Love knew that Mowry-Housley was debating the idea.
The source also shared the reasoning behind the decision, explaining that, “Tamera decided to leave The Real because she wants to focus on acting more in TV and movies. She’s living in Napa full-time and wants to be more involved in her kids’ schooling (from home).”
Mowry-Housley was with the daytime talk show since its debut in 2013 and her exit follows the departure of co-host Amanda Seales, who left just two weeks prior.
The Real was renewed for a seventh and eighth season. The remaining hosts include Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton.
By Danielle Long
