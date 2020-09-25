Tame Impala shares Blood Orange remix of “Borderline”
Credit: Kate Green Tame Impala has collaborated with Blood Orange for a new remix of the former’s song, “Borderline.”
The new version stretches the normally four-minute song into a seven-minute jam. You can download the remix now via digital outlets.
The original “Borderline” appears on Tame Impala’s new album, The Slow Rush, which was released in February.
Last month, Tame Impala shared a remix of the Slow Rush cut “Is It True” by electronic musician Four Tet. He also teamed up with singer 070 Shake for a remix of her song “Guilty Conscious.”
By Josh Johnson
