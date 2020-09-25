      Weather Alert

Tame Impala shares Blood Orange remix of “Borderline”

Sep 25, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Credit: Kate Green Tame Impala has collaborated with Blood Orange for a new remix of the former’s song, “Borderline.”

The new version stretches the normally four-minute song into a seven-minute jam. You can download the remix now via digital outlets.

The original “Borderline” appears on Tame Impala’s new album, The Slow Rush, which was released in February.

Last month, Tame Impala shared a remix of the Slow Rush cut “Is It True” by electronic musician Four Tet. He also teamed up with singer 070 Shake for a remix of her song “Guilty Conscious.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands