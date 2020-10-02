Tame Impala rocks an empty soccer stadium to celebrate ‘FIFA 21’ launch
Credit: Kate Green Tame Impala performed in an empty soccer stadium to celebrate the launch the FIFA 21 soccer video game.
Frontman Kevin Parker was joined by two backup musicians as his renditions of the songs “Elephant” and “Is It True” echoed through the crowd-free venue. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.
“It It True” will be included on the FIFA 21 soundtrack, along with songs including Royal Blood‘s “Trouble’s Coming” and “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. The game will be released next Friday, October 9.
Tame Impala’s new album, The Slow Rush, was released in February.
By Josh Johnson
