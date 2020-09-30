Tame Impala reschedules tour dates for 2021
Credit: Neil KrugTame Impala has announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021.
Kevin Parker and company had previously postponed their 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing is now set to kick off in July of 2021.
Previously purchased tickets will be valid at the rescheduled shows. Refunds will also be available to those who cannot attend the new dates.
For all ticket info, visit TameImpalaLive.com.
Tame Impala’s latest album, The Slow Rush, was released in February.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.