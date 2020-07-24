Tame Impala remixes 070 Shake song “Guilty Conscious”
Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./Def Jam RecordingsTame Impala has teamed up with alternative hip-hop artist 070 Shake for a remix of her song “Guilty Conscious.”
Frontman Kevin Parker adds a pinch of his trademark psychedelia to the track, while also playing with the pitch of 070 Shake’s voice. You can download the remix now via digital outlets.
The original “Guilty Conscious” appears on 070 Shake’s debut album, Modus Vivendi, which was released in January.
Tame Impala’s most recent album, The Slow Rush, dropped in February. It includes the single “Lost in Yesterday,” which currently sits at number two on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
In March, Parker released an alternate version of The Slow Rush, dubbed The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place.
By Josh Johnson
