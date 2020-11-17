Tame Impala releasing 10th anniversary 'Innerspeaker' reissue
Credit: Neil Krug Tame Impala is releasing a 10th reissue of Innerspeaker, the band’s 2010 debut album.
The four-LP package includes a host of bonus material, including new mixes and instrumentals, as well as an “unearthed, side-long jam.”
You can pre-order the box set, which is due out March 26, 2021, via the Tame Impala web store.
Tame Impala’s most recent album is this year’s The Slow Rush.
By Josh Johnson
