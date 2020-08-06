Tame Impala premieres “Is It True” video; ‘Currents’ certified platinum
Credit: Neil Krug Tame Impala has premiered the video for the The Slow Rush song “Is It True.”
The clip features the kind of psychedelic visuals you’d expect from the Australian project, with frontman Kevin Parker rendered in old-school computer animation. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
The Slow Rush, the fourth Tame Impala studio effort, was released in February. It also includes the single “Lost in Yesterday,” which peaked at number two on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
In related news, Tame Impala’s 2015 album, Currents, has officially been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Currents is the first Tame Impala full-length to achieve that feat, though its single “The Less I Know the Better” has been certified double platinum.
By Josh Johnson
