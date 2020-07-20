Tamar Braxton reportedly “awake and alert” following her hospitalization

Courtesy of VH1Tamar Braxton is reportedly “alert and responsive,” and will receive specialized mental health treatment, after being hospitalized over the weekend.
According to The Blast, the 43-year old songstress is “awake and alert” after being rushed to the hospital Thursday night after her boyfriend, David Adefeso found her “unconscious” and “unresponsive” in their hotel room.
“Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment. Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time,” says a spokesperson for Tamar, per The Blast.
The unspecified rep also thanked Tamar’s fans and friends for their support on her road to recovery, writing, “the outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people.”
Tamar was originally rushed to the closest hospital to her location — she was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, according to an initial report by The Blast.
After she was stabilized, she was reportedly moved to another hospital with top specialists who deal with mental health, including depression, anxiety, and sexual assault trauma.
The Blast also confirmed Tamar will remain in a treatment facility, as doctors determined what type of further treatment she will need.
The LAPD previously confirmed to ABC News that it received a call Thursday night for a medical emergency at the Ritz Carlton regarding a patient matching Tamar’s description who was transported to the hospital. At the time, the LAPD did not identify the patient as her.
By Rachel George
