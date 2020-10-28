Tamar Braxton denies attacking her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso: “I loved David. He was my best friend”

Chris Ragazzo/WE tvGrammy-nominated singer and reality star Tamar Braxton made a few shocking revelations during an exclusive interview on The Tamron Hall Show Wednesday morning.
Tamron questioned Tamar about her now ex-boyfriend, David Adesfo, who claimed Tamar attacked him while inside his vehicle. Braxton responded that there’s both audio of the incident, which she “voice-recorded” herself, and video footage from the “camera in his car.”
“I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship. Not at any point were we in a domestically violent relationship,” says Tamar. “I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well. They were best friends. It’s just so hard through everything I never expected this from him.”
The Braxton Family Values star also addressed her initial statements on The Wendy Williams Show in 2018, where she admitted to being “molested. By both sides of my family,” and accused life coach Iyanla Vanzant of allegedly attempting to “sex shame” her by bringing it up during a meeting she had with her sisters on the Iyanla: Fix My Life show.
Now, Tamar says she “never told anyone” she was molested.
“My family did an episode with Iyanla Vanzant and I was excited about it but that excitement came to an end when she decided to tell everyone I was domestically, sexually abused from the ages of 6-16 and I had never told anyone that,” Braxton explains to Tamron Wednesday about why she walked out on Iyanla’s show.”
Tamron paused for a moment, noting that Tamar’s claim was a “big allegation,” but Braxton replied, “It’s not an allegation. It’s a fact.”
Braxton said she went on Iyanla’s show was for “counseling” but instead she was “humiliated.”
“It haunts me because I’ve been betrayed just so people can tune in and laugh at you and judge you and criticize you and make you feel less than you already feel,” she added.
Tamar said she believes a family member fed information to Iyanla’s producers about her being molested, to push ratings for their hit reality series.
Braxton also said she “absolutely did” attempt to take her own life after growing tired of being part of the “toxicity” on her family’s show and the “toxic environment” provided by reality TV.
Tamar Braxton has since cut ties with WE tv, the same network behind her spinoff series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. She says she never wanted to do the series, which was “supposed to be about her life after her divorce from her [ex-husband] Vince” Hubert, their seven-year-old son, Logan, and her music career.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.