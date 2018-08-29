Taking 3 Weeks of Vacation Each Year Raises Life Expectancy

Here’s a great negotiation point with your boss: ‘Give me at least three weeks of vacation and I will live longer!!’ Scientists discovered that at least three weeks off each year can extend life expectancy. They studied middle-aged executives over 40 years. The executives had at least one factor that lead to cardiovascular disease. Those who took less than three weeks off had a 37 percent greater chance of dying early. The bottom line is that even if you are somewhat healthy, overworking can lead to an early departure from earth. Take your time off! How much vacation do you take yearly? When was the last time you have three weeks off in the course of a year?