Take Your Child to Work Day – Tips to Make It More Fun – and Easy

Happy Take Your Child to Work Day!

It’s always the fourth Thursday of April, but is it always do-able? Yes, if you prepare for it, and you handle it in some diplomatic ways. USA Today has a great article about it, which includes the following…

Here are some dos and don’t if you’re taking your child to work from Indeed.com:

Do’s

Know your child’s limitations: Don’t do too much, but you also don’t want your child bored. Plan a healthy balance of activities and remember, you’re not dealing with an adult.

Keep your emotions in check: Even the best day can go sideways and you don’t want your child to have a negative view of you or your workplace.

Check with your boss and other employees: It is just a courtesy to let everyone know your child will be in the office. Plus, you can also find out if any other children are participating so your child will have someone to keep them company.

Inform your school: You may want to check and make sure this is an excused absence or if there is classwork your child can do related to Take Your Child to Work Day.

Talk with your child about their experience afterward.

Don’ts

Don’t force your child to participate: If a child doesn’t want to go, he or she may not get the most out of it.

Don’t leave your child unattended at work.

Don’t oversell your job: Be honest about what you do. Your child won’t have unrealistic expectations about his or her day.

What should I do with my child during Take My Child to Work Day?

If you need help, the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation has a tool kit and facilitator guide for children at daughtersandsonstowork.org.

What if I can’t take my child to work?

There are a number of virtual programs available. The U.S. Department of the Interior, for example, has a page dedicated to everything it’s doing to celebrate Take Your Child to Work Day. The page has resources for teachers, parents and a virtual program from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Other sites like teambuilding.com have a list of activities and suggestions for parents who work from home.