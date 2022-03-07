Take the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge in 2022 to Support the Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois This year, Plungers will have two options to participate:
Plunge OUR WAY at one of our Polar Plunge locations. Think open water and a SOILL-hosted event with all the traditional Plunge festivities.
Plunge YOUR Way and get creative to make it your own. If you can dream it, you can do it (safely, of course).
Please note, all Plungers looking to support the Braidwood Plunge will register at: https://soill.donordrive.com/event/PlungeBraidwood
Plungers choose whether each will be plunging YOUR way or OUR way during the registration process.
Do what works for you and your group. Just be BOLD and get COLD. Because again this winter, it’s not HOW your Plunge or WHERE you Plunge, but THAT you Plunge.
For additional information, visit our main plunge site at www.plungeillinois.com.
#BeBoldGetCold