Take-Out Containers… Do You Re-Use Them?
Over the past year, Stasher survey respondents made 65 disposable purchases, including plastic bags, cups, and paper towels.
They made another interesting discovery: The average American bought 51 reusable items like metal straws and water bottles.
Stasher’s Hilary McGuigan says: “People feel empowered to make changes in their own lives and have the agency to reduce their reliance on plastic waste and other single-use items.” Plus, it saves your hard-earned cash.
Win-Win: Save money, save nature.
Do you reuse plastic bags and takeout containers? I recycle plastic bags; and I run those containers through the dishwasher. Then, when an adult child comes for a visit, and wants to take home some banana bread, it’s easy. They’re great for holiday leftovers or cookies you’d like to share. ~ Mo