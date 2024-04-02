Take-Out Containers… Do You Re-Use Them?

If you’ve ever actually visited a landfill, and seen how we’re actually filling up the ground with lots of recycle-able stuff (something someone else might even appreciate having), you likely feel a shift of perspective. And, apparently, we finally are.

A survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that more than half of them (57%) reuse plastic bags and 44% reuse takeout containers. And, why not? You can buy them new, or keep the ones you just paid for at the restaurant… easy to clean or sterilize.