Take Back Your Lost Hour of Sleep! Today is National Napping Day!
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 11, 2019 @ 6:38 AM

Pushing the clock ahead an hour may make it so the sun isn’t rising at 4:30 in the morning on the start of summer, but for the most part, Daylight Saving Time isn’t all that great for our health, according to experts.
Studies say shifting the body’s clock puts people at risk for lots of issues, including cardiac events, miscarriages, and even car wrecks.
Heart attacks jump 24 percent on the Monday following the switch to DST, as well as workplace injuries, which rise 5.7 percent.
One study found that the change could affect fertility, increasing the chances of having a miscarriage for weeks after the clock change. Same goes for fatal car accidents, which are up for six days after springing forward. Here’s more from The Washington Post.

If your sleep was hit hard by Daylight Saving Time, the good news is today is National Napping Day.

