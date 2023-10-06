Take a trip down ‘Memory Lane’ with Old Dominion

Old Dominion‘s hotly anticipated new album, Memory Lane, has arrived.

The expansive 18-track project follows their EP of the same title and includes collaborations with Megan Moroney (“Can’t Break Up Now”) and Blake Shelton (“Ain’t Got a Worry”).

“We always knew this was going to be a full album, but we wanted to give our fans the opportunity to absorb it completely,” says lead singer Matthew Ramsey.

“Over the years, we’ve developed a conversation with fans, bad days, big moments, I’d like to think our songs make both better. We wanted to make an album that takes our songs and looks a little deeper into what happens between two people,” he adds of the new record. “Just because it’s deep, though, it doesn’t mean the music can’t feel good.”

Memory Lane was first introduced in January with its chart-topping title track. The band’s new single, “Can’t Break Up Now,” is currently making its way up the country charts.

Here’s the full track list for Memory Lane:

“Stay Drunk”

“A Million Things”

“Memory Lane”

“Different About You”

“Can’t Break Up Now” with Megan Moroney

“I Should Have Married You”

“Both Sides of the Bed”

“How Good Is That”

“Some Horses”

“Easy To Miss”

“Sleep Without Drinking”

“Beautiful Sky”

“Love Drunk and Happy”

“Aint Got a Worry”

“Easier Said With Rum”

“Hot Again”

“Freedom Like You”

“Ain’t Got a Worry” with Blake Shelton

