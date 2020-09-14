Taco Bell Wine Is Coming Soon
This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, a Taco Bell sign is shown at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
The one place that many go to after a night of drinking will be getting an alcoholic drink of its own. Taco Bell has been working for five years to expand its “cantina” concept and now there’s an official Taco Bell wine on the way to pair with your chalupa. The wine is called Jalepeńo Noir and will sell for $20 a bottle. The only sad thing is that for now, you’ll only have the chance to “wine down” with the new drink in Canada.