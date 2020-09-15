Taco Bell Releases Custom Wine – Called “Jalapeño Noir”
This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, a Taco Bell sign is shown at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
It’s already been a huge week for odd wine. First, Franzia debuted a new backpack – which can hold an entire box of wine. Now Taco Bell uncorks a doozie.
Taco Bell Canada just debuted the brand’s first custom wine, called “Jalapeño Noir.” They say it has “notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot.” It won’t hit menus in the U.S. until November
Of course, it pairs well with their new Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.
They’ve been selling bottles on the Taco Bell Canada website for 25 bucks, or about $19 American. But it doesn’t sound like they plan to sell them in the U.S. just yet. So if you want a bottle, get ready to drop lots of dollars on eBay.
(Here’s a photo.)