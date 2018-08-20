Taco Bell Named One of the Healthiest Fast-Food Chains in America
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 20, 2018 @ 9:17 AM
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Taco Bell is more diet-friendly than it used to be. The chain hired a dietitian and product developer Missy Nelson, and she played a huge role in improvements to the menu. She she joined the company it has focused more on serving all-natural ingredients, has switched over to cage-free eggs, and has cut sodium 15 percent across all menu items. Also, Taco Bell now has a ton of lighter options on their menu, including the “Cantina” menu, which is high-protein, the “Fresco” menu, featuring low-calorie options, and also a vegetarian menu.
Read more from Women's Health.

