Taco Bell Is Testing Super Hot Items

Taco Bell is trying out some extra spicy items to see if your mouth and stomach can hand them.

Rattlesnake Fries and the Rattlesnake Burrito will steak, nacho cheese, jalapeño sauce and pickled jalapeños. These items are being tested exclusively in Columbus, Ohio. Wanna go even more spicy? You’ll have to go across the state to Cincinnati, Ohio to try Reaper Ranch Fries. They will feature the world’s hottest pepper, the Carolina reaper. You’ll get reaper ranch sauce over the fries and the supreme version adds beef, tomatoes and sour cream. By the way, Taco Bell also announced that Nacho Fries will be in restaurants until mid-September.

