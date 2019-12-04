Taco Bell Has Released Taco-Scented Wrapping Paper
This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, a Taco Bell sign is shown at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
This one has “Carol McGowan” written all over it! Taco Bell has released a limited-edition collection of taco-scented wrapping paper, released just in time for all your holiday wrapping needs.
Featuring the scent of Taco Bells signature Triple Double Crunchwrap, CrunchWrapping Paper is here to transform your gifts this holiday season.
Available on Amazon for just $4, each set of wrapping paper comes with five sheets of scented paper that features a different savory design: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, tortilla and veggies (tomato, lettuce and sour cream). Available to purchase between Dec. 2 and Dec. 22, this is the second year that Taco Bell has released their scented wrapping paper. Back in 2018, the limited-edition paper sold out in less than 48 hours, so you can bet that this unique wrapping paper won’t last long. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo.