T.I. partners with AllHipHop to launch ‘the ‘L.I.B.R.A.’ stimulus package

Courtesy of The Chambers GroupIn the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump issued Americans a $1,200 stimulus check to cover costs for those who had lost their jobs and were unable to find work.
As the pandemic continues, rapper and actor Tip “T.I.” Harris is taking matters into his own hands, partnering with hip-hop outlet AllHipHop to launch the L.I.B.R.A stimulus package.
Over the next 10 days, the trap music icon and mogul will give away $12k to participants who vote on their favorite songs from his entire album discography, starting with his 2000 debut, I’m Serious. Each day, a participant will be randomly selected to win $1,200.
The L.I.B.R.A is named after T.I.’s highly-anticipated 11th album, which stands for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta. The album arrives October 16th, with guest appearances from Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Jeremih, John Legend, Rahky, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby, as well as T.I.’s son, Domani.
Last month, T.I. celebrated his 40th birthday with a visual for the album’s first single, “Ring” featuring Young Thug.
Next up, T.I. is set to star in the film Monster Hunt, alongside Megan Good and Milla Jovovich, which hits theaters in December.
By Rachel George
