T.I. and 50 Cent call to reopen Tamla Horsford’s death after lawyers suggest possible homicide

Prince Williams/WireimageT.I. and 50 Cent are seeking to reopen the suspected murder case of Tamla Horsford, a black woman who was found dead in 2018 under mysterious circumstances.
Over 549,000 have signed a petition to reopen Horsford’s case after a viral photo of Tamla and seven white women began circulating on social media.
T.I. and 50 shared the photo on Instagram, though 50 asked, “Where is the investigation on this one?”
Horsford, a mother of five, was found dead in the backyard of a home in Forsyth County, GA, in November 2018, after attending an adult slumber party. The death was ruled accidental and authorities closed her case in February 2019.
In a recent letter, obtained by ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the family’s attorney Ralph Fernandez discussed his “exhaustive” review of the investigation that “reflects that homicide is a strong possibility.”
“It appears Tamla was involved in a struggle. There were abrasions consistent with that scenario. There were parallel scratches to one arm,” the letter read. “Since they were fresh, photos would not have proven recent use of defensive force. There was one x-ray, yet the injury noted as the cause of death appears nowhere.”
Fernandez also mentioned some issues he had with the investigation, pointing out conflicting statements from witnesses, evidence that was either “disposed of” or “inappropriately handled,” also alleging “some connection or association to the perpetrators.”
“A remarkable fact is that there were no photographs taken during the autopsy of Tamla’s body,” the family attorney said. “This had to have been done at someone’s directive because such a practice is unheard of.”
Fernandez also touched on the case of Ahmaud Arbery as an example of what he feels are deep-rooted issues when it comes to investigating the deaths of African Americans.
By Rachel George
