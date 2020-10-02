SZA unfollows Drake after he admits they dated on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Right Now”

Blair CaldwellDrake has spilled the beans, and SZA isn’t happy about it.
SZA reportedly unfollowed the Certified Lover Boy on Instagram after he admitted the two dated back in 2008, according to the Neighborhood Talk.
Fans were going crazy on social media Friday after listening to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s new album, Savage Mode 2. But one song in particular caught everyone’s attention: “Mr. Right Now,” when Drake dropped the mother of all bombshells.
“Yeah, said she wanna [make love] to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” Drake raps on the song. “If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”
If the dates add up correctly, Drake would have been about 21 or 22 years old and SZA was either 17 or 18 in 2008.
Twitter fans were a bit thrown off as to why Drake suddenly decided to reveal this decade old relationship, which many don’t believe. “There’s no way Drake used to date SZA back in ’08,” wrote one fan.
Another said, “Y’all really believe Drake & Sza dated? Are y’all that stupid?” And yet another fan questioned, “Now why’d drake have to bring sza’s good name out like that?”
Meanwhile, others took note to the fact that Drake failed to successfully date other beautiful, talented women.
“Drake fumbled Serena Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and SZA?!?!? This man cant keep a [woman] to save his life my god,” the fan tweeted.
By Rachel George
