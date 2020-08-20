SZA blames TDE CEO for not releasing new music: “At this point, y’all gotta ask Punch”

RCA Records#FreeSZA is trending on social media after fans were riled up about delayed new music from the R&B singer.
After teasing fans about a “20-track music dump” in May, SZA had one response: “At this point, y’all gotta ask Punch. I’ve done all I can do.”
The now-deleted tweet referred to her label head and Top Dawg Entertainment president, Terrence Louis “Punch” Henderson Jr. On the status of their relationship, “The Love Galore” singer replied [it’s] “BEEN hostile.”
A fan shared an Instagram screenshot asking Punch about SZA’s forthcoming new music, to which he responded, it would arrive “soon.”
“This is all he says to me as well,” SZA replied to the fan on Twitter. “Welcome to my life.”
Punch then chimed to say, “What’s poppin? What y’all on?” and “I am a person, and you guys are hurting my feelings” in another tweet, which fans believe had a sarcastic tone.
Fans have been awaiting SZA’a return to music since her successful debut album Ctrl, which logged five Grammy nominations and produced singles including “The Weekend,” “Doves in the Wind,“ and Garden (Say It Like Dat).
But this isn’t the first issue she’s had with TDE, after declaring she was quitting music in 2016 and again in 2018.
In February, SZA hinted new “Music is coming out this year” during a Rolling Stone interview. She said she’s only interested in doing things that are meaningful, passionate, and that remind her “that I’m worth something and talented and a nice girl.”
By Rachel George
